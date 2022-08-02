New dining site opens at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new dining site opened at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, the first since a February fire temporarily forced the Upper Level Apartment occupants out.
The occupants, who were predominantly older and had disabilities, were able to move back in March. Now, they're stepping up to serve lunch in the new center.
Representatives with the Iowa Affordable Housing Network are saying that the new site has a place to break bread.
"I always say I want to have a seat at the table, and I want everyone at the table. I don't want to be in my own silo. So I think Four Oaks and the Affordable Housing Network, it's our goal and our desire to be at the table with all supportive services in our community, to find ways to make this community even richer and stronger so that it can thrive," Debbie Craig told KWWL.
Lunch will be served Tuesday's through Thursday's from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Adults 60 and older are encouraged to make a donation of $5.00 for the meals. The cost of meals for all other is $6.00.