New 'ChildServe' location expanding specialty pediatric care

HIAWATHA, Iowa. (KWWL) - An Iowa organization has expanded their services for children with special healthcare needs.
'ChildServe' has worked with families across Iowa for nearly a hundred years providing specialty pediatric healthcare.
This week the organization continued its efforts by opening a new location in Hiawatha.
Located at 1661 Boyson Square Drive, the new ChildServe space will offer autism and applied behavioral analysis services.
The 7,540 square-foot space will provide a variety of different therapies, a play space, as well as individual treatment rooms.
CEO Teri Wahlig said the opening marks a new chapter for both the organization and the community.
"Family partnership is critical to everything we do and we try to listen to what families need," Wahlig said.
As many families with ChildServe drive several hours to receive specialty services, Wahlig says the new location was needed.
"By reaching further into the smaller communities, we are better able to meet families needs," Wahlig said.
The space looks to serve more than 200 hundred children.