Mount Mercy student injured in Cedar Rapids shooting released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The student who was injured in Thursday's shooting near Mount Mercy University was released from the hospital on Thursday night.
The injured student was caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters, according to preliminary findings. Nearby schools were temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Several homes were also damaged from the shooting at the Hazel Dr. and Elmhurst Dr. NE area.
The University made the announcement on Facebook on Friday.
Additionally, the school will be implementing a shuttle to transport students across campus. Increased security patrols are also put in place.
"We are implementing a shuttle for students from main campus to the RAC and PAC. Students can check their email for more information. In addition to this service, Campus Security continues to offer a chaperone service for students and employees. There will be an increased security patrol on our main campus and CRST International Graduate Center," the University said.
No arrests have been made in the case so far.