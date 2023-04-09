Monday marks one year since deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Monday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids that killed two and injured ten. Gunshots rang out early on the morning of April 10, 2022.
Three people died in the shooting. Michael Valentine and Nicole Owens died the night of the incident. Marvin Cox was shot that night and died in July after several months on life support.
A jury found Dimione Walker guilty of Michael Valentine's murder, convicting him of first degree-murder, going armed with intent, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is now serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.
A second man, Timothy Rush, was arrested and faced 15 charges connected to the mass shooting.
Prosecutors charged Rush with shooting and killing Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox. Owens was Rush's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.
Last month, Rush accepted a plea deal with the state. He plead guilty to lessen the murder charges reduced to involuntary manslaughter, and under the terms, the federal government can not prosecute him further from the event.
The plea deal also requested five lesser charges be removed, resulting in seven remaining felonies alongside the involuntary murder charges. Rush's involuntary manslaughter charges relate to Owen and Cox's deaths.
Rush is due back in court to be sentenced on May 22.