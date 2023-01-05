Missing Cedar Rapids man identified as body pulled from Cedar River

BERTRAM, Iowa (KWWL) -- Medical examiners have identified the body that was discovered in the Cedar River last week.
According to a press release, the body has been identified as Cedar Rapids resident and employee Erik Spaw, who was reported missing last spring. Authorities say that foul play is not suspected in Spaw's death.
Spaw was a water treatment employee for the city of Cedar Rapids.
Spaw was reported missing on May 7, 2022 when the city-owned truck he had been driving was found submerged in the Cedar River. The pickup truck was located near the Edgewood bridge.
Search teams from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Task Force One, Johnson County Dive Team, and other agencies assisted in the search to locate Mr. Spaw last year.