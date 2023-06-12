Missing Cedar Rapids 16-year-old found

UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Police Department says that 16-year-old Ava Karasek is found.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Ava Karasek last seen on Hillcrest Rd. in Dubuque on May 26th at 2:30 p.m.
Ava is 5'5", 130 lbs. with brown eyes and dark red/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Burgandy shirt and black pants.
Ava does have bipolar and borderline personality disorder, Crohn's disease and last seen with a 16-year-old Jackson Connelly.
If you have any information, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.