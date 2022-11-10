Minor arrested and charged in connection to Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a male teenager in connection to a shooting that took place near Mount Mercy University last week.
According to a press release, 16-year-old Natorian Smith was arrested on charges related to the shooting of a student in the Hazel Dr. and Elmhurst Dr. NE area.
The student suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right forearm. The student was released from the hospital later that night. Several homes also received bullet damage.
Smith was already in custody at the Linn County Juvenile Detention center stemming from a probation violation from the shooting.
Smith is facing charges of:
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Willful injury resulting in bodily injury
- Going armed with intent
- Carrying weapons on school grounds
- Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime
- Reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage
- Possession of dangerous and loaded firearms by minors
- Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons
According to a criminal complaint form, Police discovered from surveillance footage that "there was a mutual exchange of gunfire from three individuals driving a silver Chevy Cruze and two individuals on foot in the area."
Footage also showed that Smith concealed the firearm used in the shooting.
Police have determined that the shooting was a targeted incident between two or more parties, that it also happened in a random location, and had no intentional relation to any school personnel.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.