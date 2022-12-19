 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Mercy Cedar Rapids reinstates mask mandate amid increase in illnesses

  • 0
Mercy Cedar Rapids
Mercy Cedar Raids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids have reinstated their mask mandate due to the "increased incidence of influenza, COVID, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses."

Beginning on Monday, December 19, Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities are returning to masking precautions. Visitors, patients, and staff members will be required to wear a mask at all times.

In a press release, they said, "The changes will remain in place as we continue to monitor local rates of infection."