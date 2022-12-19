Mercy Cedar Rapids reinstates mask mandate amid increase in illnesses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids have reinstated their mask mandate due to the "increased incidence of influenza, COVID, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses."
Beginning on Monday, December 19, Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities are returning to masking precautions. Visitors, patients, and staff members will be required to wear a mask at all times.
In a press release, they said, "The changes will remain in place as we continue to monitor local rates of infection."