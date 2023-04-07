Mental Health Awareness Breakfast May 12 will focus on current mental health issues and trends

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
The 4th annual Unity-Point Health Mental Health Breakfast is set for Friday morning, May 12, at th Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls.
This year's there is 'Breakfast with Bette, in honor of longtime Grow Cedar Valley Events Manager, Bette Wubbena, who died back in December.
This year's event will pay tribute to Bette, says Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, Executive Director, Tom Eachus.
.
"Bette has been the driving force behind our breakfast since its inception. If anyone knows Bette, she can plan an event. Our event has been the largest non-profit in Black Hawk's
history. So, I'm glad that Bette is affiliated with our event this year and we're
naming it after her."
Kathy McCoy and Susan Rolinger will be the co-emcees for May 12 breakfast event, which will feature a panel of experts discussing key mental health issues, with a focus on suicide prevention.
Susan was the Keynote Speaker last year, and told the captive audience about the drug overdose death of her successful brother, Matthew Rolinger in 2021.
She says, "Matthew was very close to Bette. They worked on a lot of projects together.
Matthew was a very successful. He worked for Unity Point. He was in
the Unity Point Allen Foundation, and had absolutely everything going for him in life. But, he was with the wrong people, at the wrong time, and used methamphetamine. He battled that for six or seven years and eventually it took his life. in June of 2021, I was in town for work and stopped to check on Matthew because I haven't seen him or heard from him for a few days. I found him dead, at home."
Tom Eachus says the connection between a mental health problem and addiction is very clear.
Tom says, "The research will tell you that most mental health disorders begin between the ages of 14 and 24. That's why it's so important for many of the programs that are providing school-based mental health to get up early and intervene. The other important thing to remember is that people who develop mental illness usually exhibit symptoms 10 years before they are diagnosed or treated. We have multiple opportunities to intervene early so we can prevent some of the long-term damage that untreated mental health causes. Mental Health issues were prevalent before and after the pandemic."
Eachus says proceeds from this year's Mental health Awareness Breakfast will go toward suicide prevention efforts at the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.
He says there is a concern over rising suicides and attempted suicides.
Anxiety, he says, is the most commen mental halth issue.
"Anxiety presents itself in different ways. It starts early on in life and people find ways to cope. But, when that coping doesn't work and it starts to interfere with your ability to function at home and school and family and at work, then it's time to talk to somebody. The nice thing about our community is that the primary care community has stepped up with a shortage of mental health professionals to treat "run of the mill" depression and anxiety."
All treatments, Eachus says are completely confidential..
Co-emcee, Susan Rolinger says, "We're meeting with each of the panel members ahead of time and finding out from them what they really feel most strongly they want told, and whether that is misconceptions or misunderstandings or just shared knowledge or resources, what messages they have for our community that are most important and tying it into what we offer through Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health and just helping the panel
explain to everybody in our audience how they work together, what their different roles are, and what people can do either to get help for themselves or for a loved one."
One of the ongoing focuses is reducing the stigma often associated with mental illness. Doing that will encourage more people to seek help.
Isolation, is often a huge problem and also keeps people from seeking treatment. Tom Eachus adds, "It still goes back to that word stigma. I think too many people feel that they need to struggle with this alone, or somehow it's an inherent weakness. We all need to reach out when we're struggling. That's what helps people get better. Loneliness, that is such a powerful thing in and of itself."
Tickets are still available for the May 12 Mental Health Awareness Breakfast at Bien Venu. Breakfast will be served at 7;00 AM, and the program will follow.
Susan and Tom stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about this yar; Mental Health Breakfast. Check out the video and just can the QR code to buy tickets to the event.