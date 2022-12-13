Marengo Fire Department could lose $80,000 worth of equipment due to damage

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Emergency responders in Marengo fought the fire from around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. While the cleanup efforts are starting to make progress, according to the fire department, the impact fighting the fire had is going to be felt by the city for months.
"Well it's just we don't have gear," Mark Swift said, the Marengo Fire Departments' Treasurer. "You have to have gear when you go into something that's on fire, people get hurt."
It was all hands on deck last Thursday after the explosion and following fire. Along with several assisting departments, almost all of Marengo's 28 volunteer firefighters were out helping put out the blaze.
However, according to Swift, one of the tubs holding melted asphalt shingles caught fire and leaked out the mixture it had inside
"Once they have that on them if they touch something else it rubs off on other parts and other equipment we've got so you can't really use the stuff," Swift said.
Asphalt is petroleum based. This means that the mixture, which was all over the firefighter's fireproof gear, makes that gear highly flammable.
"We would never send anybody into a fire with gear that's dirty like you're gonna see in the pictures," Swift explained. "Because it's flammable product and if they got in a house fire their clothes, their gear could start on fire."
Swift says they've tried cleaning the gear themselves to little success. There are some companies offering to try to clean them for no cost. However, they're not sure if it will work.
Swift says if they can't find something or someone to clean the gear replacements will be expensive.
"If we can't get our gear cleaned after this fire and get that petroleum product off of that gear we'll have to throw them away and buy new," Swift said. "And so at 28 firemen at 3,000 a piece that's well over $80,000"
Swift says in the short term they have been able to throw enough old gear together to still be able to respond to fires while they attempt to salvage what else they have. However if they need to get replacements, Swift expects it could take as long as six months.