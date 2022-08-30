Man who killed Chris Bagley faces more charges for jail beating

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – The man who killed Chris Bagley in 2018 is now facing more charges, this time for a jail beating.
The incident is said to have happened back in late May of this year with the charges being filed against him in early August.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik, and another inmate followed inmate Ethan Palmer into a bathroom in a cell block inside the Linn County Correctional Center. Church and the other inmate are accused of hitting Palmer and eventually dragging him out of the bathroom. Church and the other inmate are said to have “repeatedly punched, kicked, and hit Palmer with a metal lunch tray causing serious injuries. Those injuries consisted of a broken nose, two broken orbital bones, a torn retina, chipped teeth, and a broken knee.”
Church is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Church changed his name from Drew Blahnik shortly after being convicted in the murder of Chris Bagley. He was sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of Chris Bagley.
