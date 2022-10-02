Man seriously hurt, pets killed in Cedar Rapids fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A man is seriously hurt after a house fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday night.
It happened at a two-story single-family home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest shortly before 11:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department said they found heavy fire coming from the house. Firefighters pulled pre-connected hose lines and began fighting the flames. After knocking down a significant amount of fire, they began a coordinated search of the home. Crews located an adult man on the first floor.
After firefighters rescued him from the house, paramedics took the man to St. Luke's Hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters said no one else was inside when the fire broke out. Several animals died in the fire.
Crews were eventually able to get the fire out. There is heavy fire damage on the 1st and 2nd floors of the house and heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home.
The fire is still under investigation.