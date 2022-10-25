Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide charges following a deadly crash in Cedar Rapids on Monday night.
Zawadi Christophe was arrested following an accident involving three cars that resulted in the death of an adult woman.
Cedar Rapids Police and other first responders were called to the accident on the 800 block of 1st Ave SW at 9:23 p.m. They found four damaged vehicles at the scene.
Initial investigations revealed that there was one dead woman, a seriously injured woman, an injured man, and one uninjured man at the scene.
Preliminary finding show that Christophe was driving erratically and rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. That vehicle was forced into the path of an oncoming truck.
The impact of the two vehicles resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman and injuring another 73-year-old woman.
The adult male in the truck spoke with officers about the incident and was sent to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Christophe was evaluated on scene and then transferred to the Linn County Jail. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, and driving while barred.