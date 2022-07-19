Man arrested after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was arrested Monday night in Cedar Rapids for attempted murder and five other charges after shooting at a woman and her son in a car.
Isaiah Martin III, 30, was arrested for the shooting at 7:25 p.m. Monday at 1340 11th Street NW.
Police say that Martin targeted the victim and her child after an argument, and shot at her car. Neither the woman or her child were hit.
When officers responded, they found bullet holes in the victim's car, and were able to locate Martin several blocks away with a gun.
Martin was arrested and taken into custody. Along with Attempted Murder, he's charged with:
- Assault Domestic Abuse, with Intent to Injure, with a Weapon.
- Intimidation with a Weapon
- Going Armed with Intent
- Criminal Mischief
- Neglect of a Dependent Person, Class C