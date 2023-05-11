Man accused of hitting protestors with his vehicle will begin trial in August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man accused of hitting a protestor outside of a courthouse in Cedar Rapids in 2022 will go on trial in August. The demonstration followed the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade last June.
David Huston is charged with assault by dangerous weapon and for leaving the scene. Officers say that Huston approached the protestors with his vehicle and purposely drove into them.
Huston's defense argues that he had a green light and that the protestors were blocking his way.
Huston's trial will begin on August 7.