Major events kickoff concert season for Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony is tuning up for its concert season, and first up will be
Harry Potter and Sorcerer's Stone, in concert at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 4.
Just a month later, a unique trip for the WCF Symphony, as the musicians travel to perform at the Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo. It's the 'Holidays at Antioch' concert on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. That concert will feature The Nutcrackers of Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington.
The WCF Symphony's highly respected Artistic Director and Conductor, Jason Weinberger, stops by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the upcoming concerts for this week's edition of The Steele Report.