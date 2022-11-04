LOVING LOCAL: Embody Bridal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – This week's Loving Local segment takes us to a bridal shop in the heart of downtown Cedar Rapids.
Eryn DeRecke is the owner of Embody Bridal on 3rd Street in Cedar Rapids. The store opened earlier this year back in February and she said the Cedar Rapids community has been receptive of a bridal shop opening downtown.
Her focus is on body positivity and inclusiveness. Her store features dresses from designers that offer plus sizes without an extra cost. She keeps a range of sizes on hand so any bride who comes in can at least find a dress that fits.
“I always tell people this is the most magical thing I've ever gotten to be apart of. It's more fun than I could have ever guessed. I think it's that moment that people find the dress,” said DeRecke. “When I know they found it and they know and when they say yes, I always say we cry a lot around here.”
Embody Bridal is open by appointment only so that it's just the bride and her guests that day to keep things personal and relaxed.