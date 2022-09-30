LOVING LOCAL: Affordable Transportation LLC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Affordable transportation LLC is a transportation service based out of Cedar Rapids.
Founded by owner, Arnold Daniels Jr., he said it's a service customers can always depend on.
"Affordable Transportation provides ground transportation to individual clients," Daniels said, "we are discrete, reliable, dependable, its personalized. We essentially give you limousine services for a slightly lower price."
Based out of Cedar Rapids, Daniels is originally from Washington D.C. Moving to Eastern Iowa later in life, Daniels came to the Hawkeye state with an impressive past!
Back in 2002, Daniels ran for Mayor of Washington D.C. as an Independent. Before that he was an anthropologist, a university professor, and eventually worked with the U.S. Department of State a public liaison for many years.
When he decided it was time for a new chapter and move to Cedar Rapids, Daniels said his family was shocked.
"I came to Cedar Rapids to become a CRST trucker and my friends, relatives, thought that was absolutely the most out of the box thing I could have done as a university professor and a former diplomat," Daniels said.
Rather than becoming a trucker, the universe had different plans for Daniels. While at CRST, Daniels would give people rides to the campus, grocery store, etc. in exchange for free food.
When it was time to take his trucking exam, He ended up failing and didn't know what to do. Until, he realized he had a calling right under his nose.
"I gave people rides and that's how affordable transportation started was a need at CRST," Daniels said, "So it sort of evolved and my friends encouraged me to give people rides."
Affordable Transportation is a 24/7 transportation service, providing rides that are paid by the hour. Daniels clients mainly include hotels, truckers, medical aids, and more.
The difference between Affordable Transportation and ride share apps, is the scheduling and purpose aspect of the rides.
"I provide a clean car, dependable transportation, and discretion, businessman often want discretion," Daniels said, "I prefer to work with clients that are connected with organization, rather than picking up people off street."
Although the inflation has hurt gas prices for Daniels, he said his business is picking up and will want to hire other drivers soon.
If you're interested in using Affordable Transportation, Daniels advises people to call 202-679-5708.