Local Legislators excited to begin new session Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
With a Super Majority in the Senate and additional support in the House, Iowa Republicans are in a position to advance whatever agenda they chose in the 2023 Iowa Legislature, which opens its new session Monday.
In the Iowa Senate, Republicans now hold a 34-16 advantage over Democrats, while they hold a 64-36 advantage in the Iowa House.
Those bold new numbers come as a result of Iowa's recent 'Red Wave' in the November mid-term election, in which Iowa Republicans increased their stronghold in both chambers.
A question is how far will Republicans try to advance their increasingly conservative agenda with the majority they started to enjoy in 2017.
One of the first hints is expected to come almost as soon as the session begins, and that is school choice and education reform.
Iowa Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, pointed that out in his most recent publication to his constituents which he calls “The Grassley Bulletin.
Grassley writes, “The Governor has made clear that school choice is a priority for her again this session. And we have many members both new and returning that are very interested in this policy as well. So, we know this will be a major conversation taking place as session starts up next week.”
While Democrats oppose the controversial school choice/school voucher issue, Grassley seems to be reaching out to somewhat to Democrats in his news letter.
The House Speaker writes, “Providing more choice to parents is an important step that we can take to improve our education system in Iowa. However, in the House, we think we need to have a much broader conversation about education reform. That way, we can not only provide parents with more choice, but keep our public schools strong as well. For example, if we pass a bill to provide greater school choice, we must also give school districts more flexibility with their dollars so that they can compete and spend more money on what the students need most.”
With Iowa's Fetal Heartbeat bill still undecided in the courts, its doubtful Republicans will try to push for any new abortion restrictions during the new session,
5-term Democratic House District 61 State Representative, Timi Brown-Powers, talked about issue for this week's edition of The Steele Report.
“On my side, I would like to prevent unwanted pregnancy.
we were doing a great job of that eight years ago when i started the
Family Planning Center.` We were putting a lot of money in education and services in the schools, in of junior highs and high schools.”
She added, “Because of legislation, we pulled that away. We're seeing more unwanted pregnancy than we did eight years ago. If you're going to take a woman's rights away and focus on the child, then we need to fund child services. In the eight years I've been there, we cut services for adoptions and for pre‐k and food stamps, and we cut all these services.
So, I don't know that the focus is for the child. I struggle to see what the focus really is right.” now. Watch Brown-Powers and newly-elected State Representative, John Amos, Junior, talk about the session on this week's edition of The Steele Report.