Local Girl Scout group partnering with breweries to celebrate National Women's Day

EASTERN IOWA/WESTERN ILLINOIS (KWWL) -- The regional Girl Scout council and Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois are partnering with local breweries in honor of International Women’s Day!
A variety of activities will be held at each location, from Girl Scout Cookie pairings with beer flights, to Cookie Booths hosted by local troops.
Community members, parents of girl scouts, volunteers, and donors are all invited to the following events on Thursday, March 8.
- Crawford Brewing Company, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
- Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 State Street, Geneseo, IL 4:00PM - 8:00PM
- Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
- Parkside Brewing Company, 2601 Madison Avenue, Burlington, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
- Singlespeed Brewing Company, 325 Commercial Street, Waterloo, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
An additional event will be held in Decorah on March 14:
- Pulpit Rock Brewing Company, 207 College Drive, Decorah, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM