Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

A winter storm will bring snowfall and hazardous travel impacts to
portions of northern and central Iowa beginning Thursday morning and
lasting into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts of 6 to 9
inches are most likely generally east of Interstate 35 and north of
Interstate 80. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and west,
although snow amounts toward the Interstate 80 corridor remain
highly uncertain due to air and surface temperatures near to just
above freezing. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
possible at times, which combined with gusty winds may significantly
degrade visibility. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated a
bit by temperatures near freezing and the higher seasonal sun angle,
however intense snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface
temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions.
Those with travel interests should pay close attention for
forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.



Local Girl Scout group partnering with breweries to celebrate National Women's Day

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

EASTERN IOWA/WESTERN ILLINOIS (KWWL) -- The regional Girl Scout council and Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois are partnering with local breweries in honor of International Women’s Day!

A variety of activities will be held at each location, from Girl Scout Cookie pairings with beer flights, to Cookie Booths hosted by local troops.

Community members, parents of girl scouts, volunteers, and donors are all invited to the following events on Thursday, March 8.

  • Crawford Brewing Company, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
  • Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 State Street, Geneseo, IL 4:00PM - 8:00PM
  • Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
  • Parkside Brewing Company, 2601 Madison Avenue, Burlington, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM
  • Singlespeed Brewing Company, 325 Commercial Street, Waterloo, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM

An additional event will be held in Decorah on March 14:

  • Pulpit Rock Brewing Company, 207 College Drive, Decorah, IA 4:00PM - 8:00PM