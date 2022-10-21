Linn-Mar handles Prairie in final regula season game

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--There was a lot on the line between Linn-Mar and Prairie in week 9. Linn-Mar was on the bubble to make the playoffs with just five wins this year, Prairie was in the playoffs with 6 wins, but a win over the Lions would most likely give the P-Hawks a home game in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Both teams exchanged TD's early on, but Linn Mar tailback Carter Henderson was back in action after an early season ankle injury. Henderson was a work horse & carried Linn Mar with 23 carries, 113 yards rushing and 3 TD's as the Lions win 28-13.