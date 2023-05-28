Linn County Sheriff named Law Enforcement Executive of the Year

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Police Chiefs Association has named Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner the 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.
The association honored Gardner and presented him with the award at the association's annual Executive Leadership Training Conference awards banquet Thursday night in Coralville.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Gardner is the first Sheriff to win the award.
"I am humbled and honored to be selected for this award by police chiefs from across the state," Sheriff Gardner said. "This award means so much to me when you look at the professionalism and accomplishments of those who were presented the award before me."
According to the Iowa Police Chief's Association, the criteria for the award include "outstanding and extraordinary professional service to the criminal justice system, the law enforcement profession and the Iowa Police Chief's Association." It can also include "long-term contributions and commitment to law enforcement in Iowa."
Sheriff Gardner is a 43-year veteran of the Linn County Sheriff's Office. He started in 1980 as a communications operator before becoming a reserve deputy sheriff in 1981 and then a full-time deputy sheriff in 1982. As a deputy sheriff, he worked in the Jail, Civil and Patrol Divisions and was the Accreditation Manager in the General Services Division.
Gardner became a Sergeant in 1994 and worked in the Community Services Unit and in the jail. He became a Lieutenant and the jail's first Assistant Jail Administrator three years later. In 2000, Gardner became a Captain, and in 2002 he returned to the patrol division as commander.
In 2008, Gardner was given the rank of Major and assumed the responsibilities of the Second Deputy, overseeing the Patrol and Communications Divisions.
That same year, he was elected Sheriff and took office on January 1, 2009. He is currently in his fourth term as the elected Sheriff of Linn County.