Linn County restaurant sustains 'significant damage' in late night fire

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Linn County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Stove House Family Restaurant in Central City sustained "significant damage" after a late-night fire Saturday.
Officials say crews from Central City, Coggon, Alburnett, Center Point, and Marion arrived to find the building on Al Waterhouse Avenue "ablaze." No injuries were reported, and nobody was in the building when the fire began. A nearby Subway also sustained minor damage, the cause of the blaze is under investigation.