Linn County officials speak out against proposed Iowa Amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment is a pretty simple piece of legislation. It’s only one sentence. However, it’s that simplicity that critics say is the problem.
The bill amendment says it will “Add a right to own and bear firearms to the iowa constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court”
It was put onto the ballot by legislative vote. It passed through the house and senate by simple majority, with the votes going along party lines in both house and senate.
Proponents of the amendment say Iowa is one of six states that don’t have a right to bear arms mentioned in their constitutions. However opponents point out, iowa would be one of only four states that have the strict scrutiny requirement. Which they say could make it easier to challenge gun laws in court.
Supporters of the amendment like John Mclaughlin, who is on the board of directors of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, say
“The IFC crafted this this amendment because the Iowa Constitution does not currently have any second amendment protections included" Mclaughlin said in a statement. "What we call the 'Freedom amendment' serves as a belt and suspenders approach to the Second Amendment to the US constitution."
However critics, like Nick Maybanks, Linn County’s County Attorney, say it's not the right to own firearms that’s the issue, but the requirement of strict scrutiny.
“Here’s some laws that might get struck down by courts under strict scrutiny. Possession of a firearm as a felon or a domestic abuse offender," Maybanks said. "Which 85% of Iowans support. Carrying firearms on school grounds could get struck down. Carrying while intoxicated could get struck down. ”
Maybanks joined linn county Sheriff Brian Gardner in asking Iowans to vote no to this amendment at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. It was held by the group, Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws.
Sheriff Gardner said the strict scrutiny in the amendment was not just a turn of phrase.
""Don't be fooled. The inclusion of strict scrutiny language was not a simple oversight by legislator," Gardner said. "Rather this was an intentional inclusion, meant to ensure the most absolute minimum of gun laws in Iowa. Both now and into the future."
The Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment is the only constitutional amendment on the ballot this November for Iowans.