Linn County inmate back in custody

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Trevor Lee Nortmann is back in custody at the Linn County Correctional Center after not returning to jail as required last weekend.
Authorities released Trevor Lee Nortmann last Saturday on a court-ordered leave, and he did not return to jail when he set to at 6:30 p.m.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department found Nortmann on 16th Avenue Southwest on Sunday night. Officers arrested Nortmann and took him back to the Linn County Correctional Center.
Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for 3rd Degree Burglary.