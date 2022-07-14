Linn County crews continue search for 11-year-old drowning victim at Palisades-Kepler State Park

MT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County crews are continuing their search Thursday for a 'possible drowning' victim, identified as an 11-year-old girl, in the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park.
Linn County Sheriff's Office says that Zyah Thomas of Cedar Rapids began to struggle, went underwater, and never came back up on Wednesday.
Officials say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Linn County Sheriff's Office Major Chad Colston said it is an extensive search area and it takes some time to cover.
"The currents move things around and shift things around a little bit, and there are holes in the river that you might skip over or something like that you might not be able to get down into the, into the river to see," Colston said. "It's very tedious, and we are just trying to do as much of the grid search as we can to cover the area the best we can."
There were ten different agencies out searching Wednesday evening, and crews continued their efforts on Thursday morning. Five boats from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Linn County Sheriff's Office searched from the surface while Johnson County divers scoured under the water.
"What we try and do is just try and figure out where this person was last seen and then try and figure out what the currents are doing," Linn County Sheriff's Office Major Chad Colston said. "They're using a lot of sonar on the boats to try and see if they can see an image that would help us and then mark those spots and then go back and then check those areas that they may have seen something that looked suspicious."
The sonar is particularly helpful in the murky Cedar River. Colston said it is especially murky because of recent rainfall.
"There's not a way that you're going to be able to see into it from the boat," he said. "It's not searching by sight, but more searching by feel."
The spotty cell service inside the park has been a challenge for crews. Their radios work, and they can communicate with them. But without service or internet, Major Colston said they have to leave the park to make phone calls. They also can't use their computers to pull up the search area's aerial images.
Getting their boats in and out has also been a challenge. On Wednesday night, they had to build a makeshift boat ramp to get the boats in the water.
Colston said they are hopeful they can locate Zyah by the end of the day. If they cannot, he said they would need to reevaluate the situation for tomorrow.
"We can only run it for so long. Not only are our deputies doing this duty, but they have other duties that they have to do. So it all depends on manpower," he said. "The other thing is too is the boats. We have to get them fueled back up and ready to go tomorrow if we need to."