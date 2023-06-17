Linn County authorities searching for escaped inmate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday.
57-year-old Darrell Lee Lathum was in jail for failing to appear in court for charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies took him from the Linn County Correctional Center to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids just before 2:30 Friday afternoon. Lathum was supposed to return to jail after his hospital stay, but around 4 p.m., hospital workers told Deputies Lathum had left the hospital.
Linn County Deputies and Cedar Rapids Police Officers searched the area around the hospital but could not find him.
As of 7:30 on Saturday evening, Lathum is still on the run.
Anyone with information about Lathum or where he may be is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100 or the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.