Linn County attorney: Cedar Rapids officers "justified" in July shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks has found two Cedar Rapids Police officers justified in shooting a man during a traffic stop after he erratically drove around the city in the early morning hours of July 30.
At 3:49 a.m., Cedar Rapids Police officers Blair Klosterman and Matthew Jenatscheck fired 12 shots at 23-year-old Brandon Nelson in the 2200 block of Glass Road Northeast. Officers shot Nelson three times. Once in the lower abdomen, once in the chest and once in the tibia. He survived his injuries.
Maybanks conducted a legal review of the shooting and concluded the use of force was "necessary" because Nelson aimed a shotgun at both officers and fired it in the direction of Officer Jenatscheck.
According to a memo from the Linn County Attorney's Office, the incident started around 3:13 a.m. when Officer Alexander Rink spotted Nelson driving on Edgewood Road Southwest at 93 miles per hour, well over the speed limit. Rink attempted to pull him over but lost sight of him.
A short time later, Rink found Nelson at 12th Avenue and Edgewood Road Southwest continuing to drive erratically. At one point, Nelson crossed the center line and drove directly at Rink's patrol car head-on, forcing the officer to swerve into another lane to avoid being hit.
Cedar Rapids Police decided to terminate the pursuit because of his reckless driving. Over the next thirty minutes, Nelson continued driving dangerously and reportedly almost hit an ambulance head-on.
At 3:47, Officers Klostermann and Jenatscheck spotted him driving on Edgewood Road Northwest around F Avenue Northwest. After following him for a couple of minutes, the two officers turned on their emergency lights and attempted to pull him over. Less than twenty seconds later, Nelson stopped in the 2200 block of Glass Road Northeast. Before the officers could even get out, Nelson got out of his car, holding a black shotgun. He raised the gun to his chest twice and pointed it toward Officer Klostermann.
Nelson refused orders by the two officers to drop his gun and lifted the gun up to his shoulder to point it at Jenatscheck. The two officers fired 12 shots in about one second at Nelson. Klostermann fired four times, and Jenatscheck fired eight times.
After he was shot, Nelson fired the shotgun in the direction of Jenatscheck but did not hit him.
Klostermann told a DCI agent, "she knew he was going to kill them, could not give him any more time to do it, and had no other option."
Nelson told investigators he had "no recollection of what happened" from when he dropped a friend off at 1:30 a.m. "until he was on the ground outside the vehicle in pain." He admitted to drinking that night and said he "acted the way he did to get shot by police."
Maybanks said the shooting was "without question" justified, and charges against the officers are not warranted.
"Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klosterman and Matthew Jenatscheck were justified in the use of force because they reasonably believed that such force was necessary to defend themselves from the actual and imminent use of lawful force against them by Brandon Nelson," the memo said. "Officer Klostermann and Jenatscheck discharged twelve shots in rapid succession when both officers still feared for their lives and safety and under circumstances wherein the force was reasonable until the threat subsided or was neutralized."