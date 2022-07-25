Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids holding Back-To-School Drive in August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids is partnering with Four Oaks to hold a Back-To-School Supply Drive from August 1-14.
Guests are encouraged to donate school supplies such as pencils, pens, folders, notebooks, and other essential classroom items for families in need.
"This Back-To-School season, we are encouraging guests to give school supplies so kids can start out the school year right", said Becky Eckley, the general manager of Lindale Mall.
Guests can drop off their donations in the bin in the center court of the mall, located near Kay Jewelers.
Four Oaks will deliver the donations to families once the drive has concluded.