Legendary Eastern Iowa broadcaster Cary J. Hahn dies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cary J. Hahn, a legendary broadcaster whose career spanned nearly six decades, has died.
Hahn was best known for the 25 years he spent at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids from 1983 to 2008 and his feature segments as "The Iowa Traveler."
He got his start in radio and began his legendary career working at the campus radio station at Lindenwood College in his hometown of St. Charles, Missouri. After working at radio stations in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jefferson City, Missouri and Kansas City stations, he transitioned to television and came to Iowa to work for KTVO in Ottumwa.
Hahn served as President of the Iowa Broadcast News Association from 2004 to 2005. In 2006, the association awarded Hahn its highest honor, the Jack Shelley Award for career achievement.
Hahn was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Navy for four years, from 1967 to 1971. For many years, he was a part of Memorial Day and Veteran's Day ceremonies in the Cedar Rapids Area.
After leaving KGAN in 2008, he went back to radio and worked at KMRY and KCCK in Cedar Rapids.
Cary J. Hahn was 75 years old.