Kirkwood Community College president to retire in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Kirkwood Community College president, Dr. Lori Sundberg, has announced that she will be retiring from the institution in the fall of 2023.
Sundberg is the fifth president and first female to lead the college. She has served since the fall of 2018.
"It seems hard to believe that it has been five years since I started here," said Sundberg in a press release.
"It's really with mixed and bittersweet emotions that I submitted my letter of intent. It's hard to know the right time to retire. At the same time, it feels like we've achieved our goals that we set out to accomplish since I started. I didn't think it would be possible that I would ever care about an institution as much as I care for this college, but it's going to be incredibly difficult to leave. I will be a Kirkwood supporter forever."
During her tenure, Sundberg helped open several new student facilities, all while battling the setbacks of COVID-19 and the deadly derecho in 2020.
Kirkwood Board of Trustees Chair Jim Mollenhauer expressed his enthusiasm for Sundberg.
“Dr. Sundberg has been an incredible leader for our college through some very difficult times,” said Mollenhauer in a press release.
“The way she has handled her duties in the face of impossible odds with the pandemic and derecho has been exemplary. Despite the challenges, she still has accomplished more than many would have in normal times. While the board and I are sad to see her go, we are happy for her to be able to enjoy a lengthy, well-deserved retirement and we wish her the best.”
Sundberg will continue in her role as president at Kirkwood until next October. A national search to find her successor will begin in the coming months.