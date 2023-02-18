Juvenile Dead in Cedar Rapids Shooting Saturday

UPDATE (6:00): Cedar Rapids Police say a juvenile boy died in the Saturday morning shooting at the Tan Tara apartments.
When police arrived, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity and age have not been released.
Nobody else was hurt in the shooting. Police believe the shooting was targeted but have not made any arrests yet.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police or the Linn County Crime Stoppers.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday morning.
It happened in the 1600 block of F Avenue Northwest. Officers currently have the entrance to the Tan Tara Apartments blocked off.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before noon.
Police could not release any other information beyond that it is an active shooting investigation. It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.