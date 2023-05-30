Joint operation targeting violent offenders in Cedar Rapids results in 37 arrests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Cedar Rapids Police Department, and various other agencies have concluded a 60-day operation that resulted in 37 arrests of violent offenders in the Cedar Rapids area.
The operation began in April and was referred to as "Operation Corridor Roundup." A total of 37 arrests were made, 51 search warrants executed, and various drugs and firearms were seized.
The arrests specifically targeted people wanted for heinous offenses such as murder, attempted murder, sexual abuse, burglary, robbery, kidnapping, child endangerment, felony assault, firearm offenses, and failure to register as a sex offender.
“The success of Operation Corridor Roundup reflects the dedication and commitment of these law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the Cedar Rapids community,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa Christopher Barther in a press release.
Barther continued, “By swiftly apprehending these violent fugitives, this joint effort has effectively mitigated threats posed by these individuals involved in serious criminal activities.”
“Efforts like Corridor Roundup are critical to the safety to our community and the surrounding area. The Cedar Rapids Police Department shares a strong, professional bond with the other members of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and when we can collaborate on an effort that clears 51 warrants, the result is definitely worth the effort,” said Cedar Rapids Interim Chief of Police Tom Jonker in a press release.
Other agencies that assisted in the operation include: The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Public Safety – Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Marion Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Iowa Department of Correctional Services – High-Risk Unit, Linn County Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.