Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jackson defense team outlines reasons for new trial request

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Alex Jackson, the Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing both of his parents and his sister, has requested a new trial.

The jury found Jackson guilty on all three counts of first degree murder back in January.

However, Jackson's defense has asked for a new trial- citing alleged misconduct from the jurors in the case.

According to court documents, a juror spoke out and said he heard other jurors talking about the case.

Before the jury found Jackson guilty, a juror allegedly said Jackson was "guilty as sin."

Jackson's defense team says such act is an "arrest of judgment," requesting that no judgment be delivered upon guilty verdict.

The motion for a new trial also claims the court wrongfully allowed out-of-court statements to prove responsive conduct.

Jackson's defense says the court allowed an officer and investigator to testify in regards to statements that were allegedly made to them by workers and neighbors in the area.

Defense say prosecutors could have called the workers and neighbors to testify.

KWWL will keep you updated as we learn more.

