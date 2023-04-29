Iowa Supreme Court to take up the reversal of Jonny Blahnick Church murder conviction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments on the second-degree murder conviction of a Cedar Rapids man, an appeals court threw out earlier this year.
In February, The Iowa Court of Appeals overturned Johnny Blahnick Church's second-degree murder conviction in the death of Chris Bagley and ordered a new trial.
In July 2021, a jury convicted Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnick, of second-degree murder, obstruction of prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the 2018 killing of Chris Bagley. Prosecutors argue Blanick killed Bagley in retaliation for robbing a marijuana dealer.
The jury, in this case, deliberated over four days in July 2021. One juror was reportedly the holdout, causing the jury to ask the court for more instruction. It was that instruction, called an Allen charge, that the defense argued warranted a new trial.
With the jury deadlocked, the State requested the court issue an Allen Charge. It is basically when a judge sends the deadlocked jury back to make a final push to come to a decision.
It is a way to ensure the jury has not stopped deliberating prematurely and that they truly did come to a point where they're just not going to agree.
The court denied the State's initial request, finding an Allen charge inappropriate.
The court explained that it did not have "any hope whatsoever that [an Allen charge] would cause the jury to reach a jury verdict that is consistent with the Defendant's constitutional rights because the jury has basically told me we have a single holdout and we cannot convince that holdout."
Instead, the court wrote back: "Do you believe further deliberations would be fruitful?"
The jury responded: "No, we feel that because the rules set forth by this court are not being followed by a single juror that deliberations would NOT be fruitful.
Eventually, the court issued an Allen charge, and three and a half hours later, the jury came back with a unanimous verdict.
The Iowa Court of Appeals determined that because the jury's notes to the court revealed open hostility toward a lone holdout juror, it was an abuse of discretion to give the instruction.
"For more than a century, our courts have safeguarded the "fundamental right" of litigants to have their jury trial "determined by a unanimous verdict, which has the assent of every member of the panel," the court said. "This fundamental right is based on the principle that "is not the purpose of the trial to secure a verdict, but rather the verdict of the jury, in all the fullness of the meaning of the word itself, independently and freely assented to by each member of the panel. Because Church's right to the verdict of all the jurors was prejudiced, we reverse and remand for a new trial."
On Thursday, the Iowa Supreme Court said it would hear the case. There is no date set yet for oral arguments before the high court.