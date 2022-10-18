Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson released from hospital but still recovering from kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson has been released from UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital after receiving treatment for a kidney infection.
In a statement, Hinson said, "I am grateful to everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers over the last few days. I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon."
Due to Hinson's hospitalization on Sunday, her upcoming debate with her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, had to be cancelled. Despite efforts to reschedule, there are no plans for a make-up debate.
Hinson thanked hospital staff, saying, "The doctors and nurses at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital have been incredible, and I want to thank each of them for their exceptional care."