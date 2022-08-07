Iowa golfers to play for Team USA in the Phoenix Cup

NORWALK, CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, (KWWL)
Two outstanding Iowa golfers will represent the United States by playing for Team USA in the upcoming Phoenix Cup Golf Tournament, August 14-16 in England.
The 3-day Phoenix Cup tournament features adaptive golfers from four nations; The United States, Great Britain, Wales and Scotland.
Cory Watson of Norwalk and Steve Husome of Cedar Falls will join 10 other Americans on Team USA for the 28th annual event.
Cory is President of the Iowa Amputee Golf Association. Steve is a Board member and Treasurer of the non-profit organization.
Steve is also founder of the Husome Strong Foundation, which is one of Iowa's biggest advocates for Iowans with disabilities and the amputee community, using the game of golf and Adaptive Golf Iowa.
Steve has won several amputee golf tournaments, and was national runner-up in the Senior Division National tournament in 2021.
