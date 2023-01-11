Iowa firefighter becomes first smoke diver in Georgia

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids firefighter is the first to become a trained smoke diver in Georgia.
Jessie Lennox took the course in Georgia last November. This week-long training and certification took six months to prepare for, and included physical and mental endurance tests.
Lennox says he wants to focus on shaping rookie firefighters in the future.
Lennox said, "We need to be focused on our newest rookies, and they are the most important people that we have on this job. They're the most influenceable. They're the most eager to learn. And so just by looking at how they did business there, as far as how much time, energy, and effort they put into each candidate, we're trying to take that now and put that into our newest rookies."
Smoke divers are given specific simulations based on their training. Lennox hopes that he's able to help other firefighters with what he has learned.