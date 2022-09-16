Iowa Celiac Conference in Waterloo on Saturday, October 1 Registration Open

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) For many Iowans, something just doesn't feel right physically.
They may experience health issues like unexplained weight loss, fatigue, anemia, diarrhea or bloating. These are some of the key symptoms of the autoimmune disorder known as Celiac Disease.
Celiac Disease is a chronic auto immune disorder triggered by gluten ingestion.
Doctors recommend urgent medical attention in severe cases, which can total some 200,000 a year across the United States.
While ongoing treatments can help manage the condition, there is no known cure at this point.
Research shows that family history may increase likelihood.
The 2022 edition of the Iowa Celiac Conference is coming up in Waterloo on Saturday, October 1. Registration for the event at the Waterloo Center For the Arts is still open and you can also register the day of the conference.
Register by going to this site.
Brenda Whiteside of the Iowa Celiac Support Group in Waverly, talks about the disease and the upcoming conference on this week's edition of The Steele Report.