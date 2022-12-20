Iowa boy goes viral after getting surprise tickets to Vikings game

IOWA (KWWL) -- A little Minnesota Vikings fan who was surprised with last-minute tickets has gone viral on social media.
Nate Galvin surprised his son Teegan outside of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 17 with a Vikings jersey and tickets to see the historic game.
The Vikings went on to to make the largest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Colts 39-36 after trailing over 30 points at the game's halftime.
To see Teegan's reaction to the surprise, view the video below.
His son thought they were just walking around the stadium until his dad surprised him with tickets to the @Vikings' epic comeback win 🥹💜— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2022
(via nategalvin/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/BQDXzoXL0p