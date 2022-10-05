Iowa Attorney General's Office finds Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Attorney General's Office has concluded its review of the officer-involved shooting that killed William Rich in August, concluding that the shooting was justified.
Mobile Assist Team officers Sgt. Bryson Garringer and Investigator Chris Christy responded to a domestic disturbance call at the HACAP Inn Circle around 12:55 a.m. on August 30, 2022.
Rich's girlfriend made a call to 911 reporting that Rich attempted to kill her. She stated she believed she had a concussion and that Rich also choked, punched and tried to drown her. A witness on scene confirmed Rich's violent demeanor.
When the officers approached Rich, he pulled out an eight-inch knife with a pointed tip and got into a physical altercation with the officers.
Bodycam footage from each of the officers shows the first round of gunshots from the officers hit Rich. One of the officer's cameras became dislodged and hit the ground during the altercation before the initial shots were fired.
After being hit, Rich positioned himself in a three-point-stance and then started to run toward the officers with the knife. Several more shots were fired, leaving Rich incapacitated.
An autopsy officially revealed that Rich died from "multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen area."
Sgt. Garringer and Investigator Christy underwent interviews by law enforcement regarding their use of deadly force. According to a news release, each of the interviews were consistent with what was shown in the bodycam footage.
Ultimately due to Rich's repeated failure to comply with the officers, the use of deadly force was "entirely legally justified" according to the Attorney General's Office. Officers made attempts to end the situation peacefully, but Rich escalated the situation with a weapon that warranted deadly force. The Iowa Attorney General's Office considers the case closed.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement, accepting the results of the investigation.
“I have reviewed the findings of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 30, 2022, at the Inn Circle," Maybanks said. "I concur with the analysis used and the conclusions of the investigation. As a result of the findings, the Linn County Attorney’s Office will not conduct any further investigation and will not pursue criminal charges against Officers Sgt. Bryson Garringer or Investigator Chris Christy.”