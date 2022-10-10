Ingredion workers strike at company headquarters in Illinois

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Striking workers for Ingredion in Cedar Rapids moved their picket line to the company's headquarters in Westchester, Illinois.
It's been more than 70 days since the strike began. They are part of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union.
They went onto the picket lines on August 1 after rejecting the company's proposal because it was, in their words, "unacceptable."
Union members say the company has repeatedly asked for compromises in the contract, including reducing vacation days, decreasing pay, and increasing health care costs.
The union has previously stated that they are ready to negotiate anywhere and at any time.