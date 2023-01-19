Ingredion reaches tentative agreement with labor union

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After several months on the picket line, Ingredion Incorporated in Cedar Rapids has reached a tentative agreement with their local labor union.
The union president says that the sides spent hours negotiating in the past two days. Right now, the union is going through the agreement to make sure everything is in order.
In a statement sent to KWWL by Becca Hary, their Director of Communications, she said, "After six months of negotiations, Ingredion is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCGTM) covering our employees at our Cedar Rapids, Iowa, manufacturing facility.
A ratification vote is expected on Sunday, and if approved, the strike will end.
Hary also said, "From the very start of these negotiations, our number one priority has been reaching an agreement that provides very competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and enhanced conditions for our people to ensure the successful operation of our facility and our continued vital role in the community."