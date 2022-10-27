Ingredion Cedar Rapids Union talks to resume next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to Mike Moore, the Ingredion and Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 100G are set to talk next week.
Moore, the President of the Local Union, confirmed with KWWL that the talks are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, November 1. The meeting will be held in-person at Cedar Rapids.
The discussions are happening in the wake of a several months-long strike by workers over "unacceptable" compromises in their contract.
Earlier this month, workers took to the company's headquarters in Westchester, Illinois to protest. The strike began on August 1 of this year.
KWWL has reached out to Ingredion for additional information, and has not heard back.