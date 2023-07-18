Indictments and investigations into Trump have little impact on support

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former President Donald Trump was in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday for a Town Hall hosted by Sean Hannity. However, on Tuesday morning Trump revealed that he received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice saying that he is the target of a long-running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump is no stranger to investigations. The Former President has already been indicted twice in the last year for different allegations.
However, Trump has maintained a strong lead in polls both nationally and statewide among Republican candidates. With many supporters still doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 election, KWWL Political Analyst Chris Larimer says that the ongoing investigations have had little impact on his support.
Larimer said, "For his strongest supporters their favorability towards the FormerPpresident and their perceptions of January 6th are probably linked. And so I don’t think for his strongest supporters we’ll see a lot of change.”
What has seen some Iowans turning away from Trump is his recent critiques of Governor Kim Reynolds. He put out harsh words for the Governor because of her decision to stay neutral in the Presidential race so far.
A poll of GOP Caucus goers shows that 78% of members disagreed with his critiques. However, supporters in Cedar Rapids say that it hasn't changed their minds.
Bob Anderson said, "I love Trump, and I Kim Reynolds. I think Trump sometimes wants a little bit too much support a little bit too early and I think Kim wants to see where things are going before she jumps in. I think she’s being wise.”
Anderson came from the Des Moines area to see Trump in person for the first time. He was one of hundreds of supporters lined up in Cedar Rapids.
The letter that Trump received does not mean that he is being indicted, but it could be a clue as to what will happen next.