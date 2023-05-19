Houby Days kicks off in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 45th annual Houby Days kicked off in Cedar Rapids on Friday. The tradition celebrates Czech and Slovokian history and appreciates their heritage.
Many gather to enjoy a variety of music and entertainment, including 15 different bands with Czech music backgrounds.
They are also featuring traditional Czech dancers as well as a presentation of the Iowa Czech and Slovak Royal Court.
Of course, Houby Days would not be completed without mushrooms.
Friday is only the first day of Houby Days, with the event picking up again on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. with a flag raising, followed by a parade at 10:00 a.m.
To learn more information, visit their website.