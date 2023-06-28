Here's what is cancelled/postponed on Wednesday due to poor air quality

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- More cancellations are rolling in on Wednesday amid air quality alerts. Here's what is cancelled or postponed.
Evansdale: All games on Wednesday night at the Deerwood Park Diamond are postponed to July 19 at the same start times.
Cedar Rapids: Cedar Rapids Municipal Band performance will be moved indoors on Wednesday night.
Make A Wind Chime at Old MacDonald's Farm cancelled on Wednesday.
Iowa City: Iowa City Park Pool closed. Water Wednesdays and Playgrounds Program cancelled.
Youth Fishing, Youth Sand Volleyball, and TeeBall have all been cancelled or postponed.
Coralville: Coralville Community Aquatic Center closed on Wednesday. No youth tennis program.