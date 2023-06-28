 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Here's what is cancelled/postponed on Wednesday due to poor air quality

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- More cancellations are rolling in on Wednesday amid air quality alerts. Here's what is cancelled or postponed.

Evansdale: All games on Wednesday night at the Deerwood Park Diamond are postponed to July 19 at the same start times.

Cedar Rapids: Cedar Rapids Municipal Band performance will be moved indoors on Wednesday night. 

Make A Wind Chime at Old MacDonald's Farm cancelled on Wednesday.

Iowa City: Iowa City Park Pool closed. Water Wednesdays and Playgrounds Program cancelled.

Youth Fishing, Youth Sand Volleyball, and TeeBall have all been cancelled or postponed.

Coralville: Coralville Community Aquatic Center closed on Wednesday. No youth tennis program. 