Here's what is cancelled/postponed on Tuesday night due to poor air quality

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cancellations are coming in for Tuesday night due to the low air quality alerts.
Cedar Rapids: The Cedar Rapids Community School has cancelled all home baseball and softball games.
Xavier High School softball and baseball games all cancelled on Tuesday night.
Evansdale: All games at Deerwood Park postponed on Tuesday night. Games postponed to July 25.
Coralville: All outdoor youth and adult sports cancelled on Tuesday night. Coralville Community Aquatic Center closed at 4:30 p.m.
Due to air quality concerns in the Coralville area, all outdoor youth and adult sports are canceled on Tuesday evening, 6/27.— Coralville Parks&Rec (@CvilleParksRec) June 27, 2023
The Coralville Community Aquatic Center will at 4:30 pm.
The Mountain Bike Trail Ride scheduled this evening is also canceled.
Hiawatha: Hiawatha soccer has been cancelled for Tuesday night.
Marion: The Marion Community Band concert has been cancelled for Tuesday night.
No outdoor activities at Marion Park. Pools will also be closed on Tuesday.
Waverly: The Waverly Pool closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
West Liberty: JV baseball and softball games postponed. Make-up dates TBD.