...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Here's what is cancelled/postponed on Tuesday night due to poor air quality

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cancellations are coming in for Tuesday night due to the low air quality alerts.

Cedar Rapids: The Cedar Rapids Community School has cancelled all home baseball and softball games.

Xavier High School softball and baseball games all cancelled on Tuesday night.

Evansdale: All games at Deerwood Park postponed on Tuesday night. Games postponed to July 25.

Coralville: All outdoor youth and adult sports cancelled on Tuesday night. Coralville Community Aquatic Center closed at 4:30 p.m.

Hiawatha: Hiawatha soccer has been cancelled for Tuesday night.

Marion: The Marion Community Band concert has been cancelled for Tuesday night. 

No outdoor activities at Marion Park. Pools will also be closed on Tuesday.

Waverly: The Waverly Pool closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

West Liberty: JV baseball and softball games postponed. Make-up dates TBD.