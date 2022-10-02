 Skip to main content
Head-on crash in Linn County sends one to the hospital

  • Updated
Linn Co Crash

Linn County Sheriff's Office

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- A 16-year-old is hurt after a head-on crash in Linn County early Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road Intersection.

The driver of a Toyota 4Runner crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 16-year-old from Manchester. First responders took the 16-year-old to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids with minor injuries.

Deputies arrested the driver of the 4Runner, 50-year-old Julia Gharib, on Marion and charged her with Operating While Intoxicated and Improper Use of Lanes.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.