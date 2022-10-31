Halloween trick-or-treating safety tips

IOWA (KWWL) -- Before putting on that Halloween costume and grabbing your candy bucket, consider some safety tip essentials to ensure that your night goes off without a hitch.
Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Specialist Mike Battien shared some key tips with KWWL.
"When you're crossing the street, make sure you are not running...Make sure that you look both ways before your cross," Battien said.
"You have to watch out for people's pets too. For those of you who do have pets, maybe keep your pets inside so they are not chasing kids around," he added.
Battien also recommends for trick-or-treaters to stick to "trusted houses", or houses of friends or relatives that you already know.
For drivers out on Halloween night, Battien underscored the importance of having your headlights on and being vigilant of people walking in the streets or crosswalks.